Assam's Nupur Rajbanshi has brought laurels to the state by clinching a gold medal in the senior women's section under 60 kg at the National Kickboxing Championship held in Chandigarh.

Out of 22 athletes from the Goalpara district who participated in the event, 21 managed to win medals including gold in various disciplines.

''I have been able to achieve this success due to the inspiration of my mother, father, and coach. I trained myself hard to achieve this feat,'' Rajbanshi said.

The athlete also complimented every coach on her success and expressed her desire to participate in international and Olympic-level games in the coming days.

Rajbanshi has already won medals in the commercial-international category.

It may be recalled that the national level kickboxing championship was held from November 27-30 at Chandigarh University in Punjab, wherein, several contestants from Assam participated in various disciplines.

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