Riyan Parag's splendid performance with both bat and ball helped Assam to defeat Hyderabad on December 30 in the Ranji Trophy match played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Assam managed to recover from the early shock which they face in the first innings of the encounter as the Assam's bowlers with their ball-restricted Hyderbad led Assam to march towards victory.

At the end of the second innings, Assam came out with flying colours as they bowled out the Hyderabad team for 231 and emerged victorious by 18 runs.

A superb knock of 78 runs off 28 balls from Riyan Parag with the help of eight fours and six sixes came out at a time when Assam needed the most.

With the help of Parag's knock, Assam posted a target of 252 runs for Hyderabad. Besides showing his skill with bat, Parag again disturbed the batsmen of Hyderbad with his bowl as he clinched four wickets.

Eventually, Assam won the match by 18 runs against Hyderabad.

In November this year, riding on Riyan Parag's performance, Assam on November 28, defeated Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to enter the semifinal of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

Parag smashed 174 in 116 balls in the quarterfinal with 12 fours and 12 sixes in a 351-run chase in the quarter-finals, containing his red-hot streak for Assam.

Chasing, J&K's 350, Assam didn't get a good start as they slipped to 45 for two before Parag and Rishav Das took the charge and both of them added 277 runs and eventually Parag took his team towards victory.

After winning the toss, Assam had invited Jammu and Kashmir to bat which helped them as J&K's openers Shubham Khajuria and Vivrant Sharma (34) smashed 74 in just 11.4 overs.

After Sharma was sent to the pavilion, Khajuria and Henan Nazir continued to punish Assam's bowlers and put on 129 runs for the second wicket.

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