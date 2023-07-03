Uma Chetry from Assam has been selected for the senior national team after her name was included in the squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

Chetry has been named for both T20 and ODI matches against Bangladesh which will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

They will play T20s and an equal number of ODIs.

Chetry was a part of the victorious India A team in the Asia Emerging Cricket where she performed exceptionally well.

Chetry, a wicketkeeper and batter from Bokakhat, Assam, played a crucial role in India's success with her batting.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his happiness over the development and congratulated her.

''Cricketing in Assam enters a glorious new chapter as we proudly witness our first-ever representation in the Indian Women's National Cricket Team. 🇮🇳 Congratulations to Uma Chetry for her remarkable achievement, becoming the trailblazer from our state to don the Blue jersey!

We support Uma and the team in their upcoming tour to Bangladesh, wishing them resounding success on the field,'' he tweeted.

Cricketing in Assam enters a glorious new chapter as we proudly witness our first-ever representation in the Indian Women's National Cricket Team. 🇮🇳 Congratulations to Uma Chetry for her remarkable achievement, becoming the trailblazer from our state to don the Blue jersey!



We… pic.twitter.com/LPwReKr36r — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 3, 2023

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.

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