Assam's wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry has been selected for the Indian senior women’s cricket team for the upcoming IDFC First Bank ODI series against Ireland.

The three-match series, part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women’s Championship, is scheduled to be held on January 10, 12, and 15 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) hailed Chetry's inclusion in the national squad as a significant achievement. ACA President Taranga Gogoi stated, "Uma’s selection is a proud moment for Assam cricket. We wish her all the best as she represents India."

Chetry's selection follows her stellar performance in the BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy. On January 5, she contributed to Assam’s resounding nine-wicket victory against Nagaland at the Sanosara Cricket Ground 'A' in Rajkot. Nagaland was dismissed for 27 runs in 16.4 overs, with Assam’s Mousumi Narah and Rima Pegu taking two wickets each. Assam chased down the target in just 5.3 overs, with Chetry scoring nine runs and Gayatri Gurung remaining unbeaten on 13.

The Indian team, led by captain Smriti Mandhana, will face Ireland in this historic bilateral series, Ireland's first-ever in India. Chetry’s selection not only highlights her individual talent but also underscores Assam’s growing contribution to Indian women’s cricket.





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