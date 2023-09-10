Australia's victory in the second ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein propelled them to reclaim the top spot of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI team rankings.

Just days after Pakistan had claimed the top spot in the Men's ODI Team Rankings, courtesy of their impressive performances, Australia bounced back with a resounding victory in the second ODI against South Africa.

In a thrilling clash that followed an equally intense showdown in Bloemfontein, Australia triumphed by a staggering 123 runs. Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a blistering start thanks to the explosive partnership of Travis Head and David Warner.

Travis Head notched up a quickfire half-century, setting the stage for an imposing total.

Meanwhile, David Warner exhibited his class and experience, reaching his 20th ODI century. Marnus Labuschagne, the hero of Australia's previous ODI win, continued his brilliant form by adding another century to his name. Their combined efforts pushed Australia to post a formidable total of 392/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

In response, South Africa launched their chase with a rapid start but struggled to maintain the momentum. Despite noteworthy contributions from Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen, the South African innings faltered. Australia's Adam Zampa emerged as the star with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 4/48.

As a result, South Africa was bowled out for 269, securing a convincing victory for Australia.

With this triumph, Australia now holds 121 points on the Men's ODI Team Rankings, edging past Pakistan, who are currently at 120 points. The victory not only reasserts Australia's supremacy in the ODI format but also sets the stage for an exciting battle for the top position in the world of cricket.

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