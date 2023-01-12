In response to the Taliban's treatment of women, which includes increasing restrictions on educational opportunities and employment opportunities, Cricket Australia has decided to withdraw from the ODI series against Afghanistan in March.



As part of the ICC Super League, the Australian men's team was supposed to play three one-day internationals against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates. However, the announcement on Thursday, January 12, means that the white-ball series will not go ahead as planned.



A decision made by the Taliban that sparked international outrage recently prohibited women from attending university and teenage girls from attending school in Afghanistan.



According to a statement released by Cricket Australia, the organization "has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023." This decision was made after extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government.

“This decision comes in response to the Taliban's recent announcement of additional restrictions on the education, employment, and access to parks and gyms of women and girls.

“CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men worldwide, including in Afghanistan. In anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country, we will continue our collaboration with the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

"We appreciate the Australian Government's assistance in this matter," we say.

Afghanistan will receive 30 ICC Super League points after Australia, which has already earned automatic qualification for the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup in India, forfeits the series.

Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afghanistan all-rounder, was dissatisfied with the decision and expressed his displeasure on Twitter in a post that was later removed.

Ashraf wrote in a tweet on Thursday that cricket is not a place where politics can play.

"Cricket Australia's statement is so irresponsible. This isn't the first time official matches have been canceled. Cricket Australia ought to acknowledge that it is not politics but sports.

Following the announcement, Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq threatened to boycott the Big Bash League.



Also read : First time ever, 3 players of Sikkim cricket team hit century during Ranji trophy match against Arunachal