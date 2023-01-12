For the first time ever three players of the Sikkim cricket team hit century in the test match on the 3rd day of an ongoing Ranji Trophy match held at SICA cricket ground, Rangpo.

Sikkim was playing 2nd inning and scored 532.

From the Sikkim team, Palzor Tamang hit the first-class century, Ashish Thapa for his first-class Century and Sumit Singh hit a century against Arunachal Pradesh at SICA Ground, Rangpo in an ongoing Ranji Trophy match.

Sikkim's confidence would be sky-high given that their recent performances in competitions were up to par. They recently destroyed Mizoram and agreed to a draw with Bihar. Mizoram, which batted first, scored 263 runs while taking an 87-run lead in the first inning.



Palzor Tamang, a quality bowler for Sikkim, destroyed Mizoram's batting line. He struck them hard early, and they were unable to bounce back. In the second inning, their bowling effort against Sikkim was weak and disorganised.

Since they have lost every game this season, Arunachal Pradesh will be looking for their first win. They failed to escape Ashutosh Aman's shackles in the first game they played against Bihar and were caught in his trap in the first inning. He scored four times, limiting Arunachal Pradesh to 212. The pace of Malay Raj kept batters on their toes in the second inning, which presented a challenge for the Arunachal Pradesh bats. Raj filed a complaint against the state of Arunachal Pradesh.



According to historical data, Sikkim is expected to defeat Arunachal Pradesh in this matchup. Anwesh Sharma and Lee Yong Lepcha are both in excellent shape. In the previous game against Bihar, both players notched half century. Sumit Singh and Palzor Tamang have demonstrated their skills and promise in the bowling division. Anup Ahlawat and Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh played a significant inning against Meghalaya but were unable to help their team win the match. In this game, they anticipate some assistance from their bowling squad.





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