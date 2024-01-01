Australian cricket sensation David Warner has decided to hang up his boots in one-day international (ODI) cricket, marking the end of an illustrious career in the 50-over format.

Warner's retirement was officially announced on January 1st, 2024, just days before he was set to play his final Test match against Pakistan.

The Sydney Cricket Ground served as the backdrop for this significant announcement, where Warner expressed his desire to give back to his family after years of dedication to the sport.

Warner's ODI career has been nothing short of remarkable, with the dynamic opener playing 161 matches and amassing 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30, including 22 centuries. Only Ricky Ponting has scored more one-day tons for Australia.

Warner's decision to retire from ODIs is also strategic, as it opens up opportunities for him to participate in various T20 leagues around the world, including a contract with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). He has not ruled out the possibility of making a comeback for the 2025 Champions Trophy if needed.



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The left-handed batsman's legacy in Test cricket is equally impressive, with 112 matches under his belt and a total of 8,695 runs scored at an average of 44.58, featuring 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries. His final Test appearance will be a sentimental affair, taking place in his hometown of Sydney.

Warner's retirement from ODIs allows Cricket Australia to look ahead and groom new talent for the opening slot, particularly for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies in February. While Warner's absence will be felt, his decision paves the way for the next generation of Australian cricketers to make their mark.

Throughout his career, Warner has been known for his aggressive batting style and his ability to entertain and captivate cricket fans worldwide. Despite past controversies, such as the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, Warner's contributions to Australian cricket have been immense, earning him recognition as one of the country's greatest ever three-format players.

As Warner steps away from ODIs, he leaves behind a legacy of resilience, dedication, and a penchant for rewriting the record books. His retirement marks the end of an era for Australian cricket, but also signals the beginning of a new chapter for the celebrated cricketer as he explores the next phase of his life and career.