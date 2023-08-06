After suffering a defeat from China's Weng Hong Yang, India's HS Prannoy of India finished runner-up in the men's singles championship of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton on August 6.

The 31-year-old from Kerala recovered from an initial game loss, but he lost a five-point lead and a championship point to world number 24 Weng in a nail-biting final, 9-21 23-21 20-22.

Earlier in May this year, Prannoy had defeated Weng in a three-game thriller to claim the Malaysia Masters.

Six levels make up the BWF World Tour such as World Tour Finals, four Super 1000s, six Super 750s, seven Super 500s, and eleven Super 300s. One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

The Super 500 is a Grade 2 (level 4) event in the BWF tournament ranking system.

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