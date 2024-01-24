Rohan Bopanna, aged 43, became the oldest player to reach the World No. 1 ranking in men's doubles tennis on Wednesday, January 24. His rise to the top spot was confirmed following his and his Australian partner Mathew Ebden's progression to the semi-finals of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Bopanna entered the tournament with a career-best ranking of No. 3. His partner Ebden is set to reach the No. 2 spot in the rankings. Their advancement in the ATP Rankings was confirmed after their victory over 6th seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the men's doubles quarter-final of the Australian Open.

The match, which started on Court 3, was moved to the larger Margaret Court Arena due to court condition issues. Bopanna is aiming for his first men's doubles Grand Slam title and has reached the semi-final of the Australian Open for the first time.

Bopanna and Ebden, the second seeds, will face unseeded Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang in the semi-finals, who defeated 3rd seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury earlier last week.

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