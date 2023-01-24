Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna on January 24 entered the mixed doubles semifinals after defeating Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez at the Australian Open.

They received a walkover in their quarterfinals.

Interestingly, earlier, the duo had defeated the Uruguayan and Japanese pair of Ariel Behar and Makato Ninomiya 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) on Court 7 to make it into the last 8.



Sania had already said that this would be her last Grand Slam before the tournament started. The accomplished Indian tennis player aspires to win yet another Grand Slam title after qualifying for the semifinals.

In the mixed-team competition, Sania and Bopanna, an Indian team, have yet to lose a set.

They are now waiting to find out who will win the quarterfinal match between Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray and the third-seeded duo of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski.

In her women's doubles event, Sania was eliminated in the second round, so she was unable to achieve the same result. In a match that lasted just over two hours, Mirza and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina, who were seeded eighth, lost in three sets to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck and Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina.

Mirza and Danilina battled back from a set down and a 0-3 deficit in the second to win three games in a row.

When Kalinina and Van Van Uytvanck hit a forehand wide, they got a crucial break in the seventh game, sending the match into the decider.

However, after being broken three times in the third set, the Indo-Kazakh team was unable to maintain their winning momentum.



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