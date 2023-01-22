India's Sania Mirza and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina's campaign ended with a loss in the women's doubles second round at the 2023 Australian Open on January 22.

Both Sania and Danilina went down 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 to the Ukrainian-Belgian duo of Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck.

It is worth mentioning that the Indo-Kazakh pair defeated the Hungarian-American duo of Dalma Galfi and Bernarda Pera in the first round.

Sania, who is playing her Grand Slam, is all set to retire after next month's Dubai Masters.

However, Sania is alive in the mixed doubles event, where she is partnering with countryman Rohan Bopanna.

Both Saina and Bopanna on January 20 defeated wildcard Australian pair Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 14 minutes to fix a spot in the second round.

Notably, Sania has six major titles of which she has got three titles in doubles and another three in mixed doubles.

Meanwhile, the men's doubles pair N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, who entered the Australian Open as alternates, lost 4-6, 4-6 to Frenchmen Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in the second round, ending India's challenge in men's doubles.

The duo, who finished as runners-up at the Maharashtra Open, had stunned fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the opening round on January 21.

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