The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is set to become the stage for a momentous Test match between Australia and England in 2027, marking 150 years since the inception of Test cricket. This highly anticipated event will not only pay homage to the first-ever Test match between the two nations, held in March 1877, but also celebrate the Centenary Test played in 1977—a match that saw Australia triumph by 45 runs, mirroring the result of the historic inaugural encounter.

Cricket Australia (CA) recently unveiled its long-term plan for hosting men's international matches, covering the period from 2024-25 to 2030-31. This comprehensive schedule includes Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), T20 Internationals (T20Is), and other fixtures, strategically allocated across the nation. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), these plans are part of a broader initiative to establish enduring partnerships between Cricket Australia and various State and Territory Governments. The goal is to provide fans and communities with greater certainty while expanding the reach of cricket events nationwide.

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Under this new arrangement, the MCG will uphold its cherished tradition of hosting the annual Boxing Day Test, while the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will continue to be the venue for the iconic New Year's match. Additionally, the Adelaide Oval is set to introduce a "Christmas Test," beginning in the 2025/26 season, featuring both Day-Night and Day matches. Perth Stadium has secured the rights to host the first Men's Test of each summer until the 2026/27 season.

Cricket Australia Chairman Mike Baird also addressed the logistical challenges surrounding match hosting at Brisbane Stadium due to existing infrastructure limitations. "In Brisbane, planning is more complex because of infrastructure uncertainties. We know the Gabba has a limited lifespan, with its current use set to end in 2030. We are actively seeking a long-term solution, collaborating with the AFL to ensure Brisbane has a premier venue that can support both Queensland Cricket and Australian cricket for the years ahead," Baird emphasized.