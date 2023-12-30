Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc achieved a remarkable milestone in the world of cricket by securing his 650th wicket in international play.

This feat was accomplished during the second Test match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Starc's formidable bowling in the second innings yielded 4 wickets for 55 runs over 13.2 overs.

His performance played a crucial role in disrupting Pakistan's pursuit of a 317-run target.

Starc's international career, spanning 263 matches, has been marked by consistent excellence, as evidenced by his impressive average of 25.35 and best bowling figures of 6/28. His record includes 23 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls, placing him as Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time, behind the legendary Shane Warne.



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In Test cricket, Starc has claimed 342 wickets across 84 matches, with an average of 27.53 and best figures of 6/50. He ranks fifth among Australia's Test wicket-takers. In the One Day International (ODI) format, he has taken 236 wickets in 121 matches, averaging 22.96 with best figures mirroring his Test best of 6/28. His ODI record includes nine five-wicket hauls, making him the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs.

In T20 Internationals, Starc has secured 73 wickets in 58 matches, with his best figures being 4/20, ranking him as Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Mitchell Starc's journey in international cricket began in 2010, and despite early setbacks due to injuries, he rose to prominence with his pivotal role in Australia's 2015 Cricket World Cup victory, earning him the Player of the Tournament title. He continued to excel in subsequent World Cups, setting a record for the most wickets in a single tournament edition in 2019. As of November 2023, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

Starc's prowess is not limited to his wicket-taking ability; he is also known for his speed, having delivered a ball at over 160.4 km/h, the fastest recorded in a Test match. His skill in generating reverse swing has further solidified his reputation as one of the greatest bowlers in white-ball cricket.

The left-arm pacer's achievements extend beyond individual records, as he has been part of teams that won the 2015 and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cups, the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship. Starc is one of only five players to have won an ICC trophy in all three major formats of the game, showcasing his versatility and dominance on the international stage.