Bangladesh on December 7 won the ODI series against India after it defeated the men in blue by 5 runs in the second match played at Sher-E-Bangla national cricket stadium in Dhaka.

With this win, Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Notably, chasing 272 runs, India got off to a poor start as Axar Patel was dismissed for 56. However, Iyer stayed on the crease and managed to drag India near to the target with the help of Rohit Sharma.

India was on 193 for 6 wickets in the 40th and Deepak Chahar (1) and Shardul Thakur (4) runs were on the crease which kept India's hopes. Later, Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Shardul Thakur on the fourth ball of the 43rd over. Thakur was able to score only 7 runs and with Thakur's dismissal, India lost 7 wickets.

Though Shreyas Iyer (82) and Rohit Sharma (51) performed well in the match and remained unbeaten despite that India couldn't save the match.

Later, Sharma completed his half-century in 27 balls by hitting a six on the 5th ball of the last over. From there, India needed 6 runs to win the last ball, but Rohit missed a shot on this ball, and with this India lost to Bangladesh by 5 runs.

Earlier, opting to bat, Bangladesh posted 271 as a target with the help of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) who slammed a maiden ODI century and added 148 runs with Mahmudullah (77).

Bangladesh too was reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs. However, later their batsmen showed quality cricket and successfully posted a handsome target for India.

For India, Washington Sundar took 3 wickets for 37 runs while Mohammed Siraj got 2 wickets for 73 runs, and lastly, Umran Malik also clinched 2 wickets for 58 runs.

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