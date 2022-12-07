The trophy of the 2023 FIH men's hockey World Cup arrived in Manipur's Imphal district on December 7 for public display.

As per reports, the World Cup trophy will be kept at Khuman Lampak hockey stadium in the state's Imphal district.

The trophy was brought here as a part of the trophy tour visiting 13 states and one union territory.

After Manipur, the trophy will also come to Guwahati in Assam where the trophy will also be kept for a day.

Notably, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the trophy tour of the FIH Odisha hockey men's World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar on December 5.

The hockey men's world cup 2023 will be held in Odisha Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela from January 13-29 where 16 teams will compete.

It is worth mentioning that Odisha is the official sponsor of both the men's and women's hockey teams till 2033.

Hosts India is placed in Pool D, along with Spain, England, and Wales, and will lock horns with Spain on January 13.

Teams like the Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, England, France, Australia, Belgium, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and Wales are participating in the tournament.

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host the final on January 29.

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