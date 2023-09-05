The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 5 announced India’s 15-member squad for World Cup with Rohit Sharma set to lead the Men in Blue for the first time in the 50-over mega event.

Sharma captained for the T20 World Cup squad last year in Australia when the team bowed out in the semi-final. However, there a lot of hopes this time around with the World Cup set to be played on home ground.

The India squad for World Cup 2023 includes: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar while confirming the news stated that the all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel lend more balance and depth in batting. Also, unless there are any injuries, there will be no changes to the squad announced. According to the rules of the ICC, the changes can be made to the squad until September 28.

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