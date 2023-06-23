Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on June 23 announced India's squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series.

''The Men’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series and three ODIs against the West Indies. India are also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later,'' BCCI said in an official statement.

As per the schedule announced by BCCI, India will lock horns with a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played from July 12 to 16 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica.

The second Test match will be played from July 20 to July 24 followed by a two-day gap and from July 27, India will play a three-match ODI series with West Indies.

For the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Ajinkya Rahane has made a comeback as vice-captain while Rohit Sharma will continue his stint as captain.

However, veteran seamer Mohammed Shami will be rested for the entire West Indies tour as Navdeep Saini is recalled to the Test side.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

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