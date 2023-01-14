Prithvi Shaw has managed to grab a spot in the Indian team for the T20I series against New Zealand as BCCI announced the squads for the limited-overs home series against New Zealand on January 13.

The New Zealand home series will feature three T20Is and three ODIs and India will begin the series with the 50-over matches starting on January 18. The T20 series will commence on January 27 and will end on February 1.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel will not feature in the New Zealand home series due to family commitments.

Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the three-match T20 series with star batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer missing the T20I leg of the series.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

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