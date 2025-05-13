BCCI announces resumption of TATA IPL 2025; final scheduled for June 3
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025, with the tournament set to resume on May 17.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025, with the tournament set to resume on May 17.
A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues, culminating in the grand final on June 3.
The revised schedule also includes two double-headers, both of which will be held on Sundays. The highly anticipated playoff fixtures have been scheduled as follows:
Qualifier 1: May 29
Eliminator: May 30
Qualifier 2: June 1
Final: June 3
The venues for the playoff matches will be announced by the BCCI at a later stage.
With the tournament back on track, fans can expect an action-packed climax to the IPL 2025 season.
Also Read: IPL 2025 likely to return with RCB vs LSG clash next week: BCCI
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