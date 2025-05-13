The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025, with the tournament set to resume on May 17.

A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues, culminating in the grand final on June 3.

The revised schedule also includes two double-headers, both of which will be held on Sundays. The highly anticipated playoff fixtures have been scheduled as follows:





Qualifier 1: May 29

Eliminator: May 30

Qualifier 2: June 1

Final: June 3

The venues for the playoff matches will be announced by the BCCI at a later stage.

With the tournament back on track, fans can expect an action-packed climax to the IPL 2025 season.

Also Read: IPL 2025 likely to return with RCB vs LSG clash next week: BCCI