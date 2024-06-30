The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rewarded Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory with a staggering Rs 125 crore prize money. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made the announcement following India's thrilling win over South Africa in Saturday's final.

"I am pleased to announce prize money of ₹125 crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," Shah stated. He praised the team's exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

The prize comes after India's nail-biting victory against South Africa, which ended the country's 11-year ICC trophy drought. The final, held in a packed stadium, saw intense action from both sides, captivating cricket fans worldwide.

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