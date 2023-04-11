The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on April 11 announced the schedule of India's domestic season 2023-24.

A total of 1846 matches will be played between the last week of June 2023 and March 2024 and the season will start with the Duleep Trophy.

The coveted tournament will be played from June 28, 2023, to July 16, 2023, and it will be followed by the Prof. Deodhar Trophy -- to be played from July 24, 2023, to August 3, 2023.

As per the schedule, both these tournaments will be played across six zones-Central, South, North, East, West, and North-East.

On October 1, 2023, the Irani Cup which will see Saurashtra taking on the rest of India side will commence.

On the other hand, the three multi-day tournaments will be followed by the Sayed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. The former will begin from October 16, 2023, and run until November 6, 2023, and the latter will be played in the period of November 23, 2023, to December 15, 2023.

Both the white-ball tournaments will witness 38 teams, divided into two groups of seven teams and three groups of eight teams.

Besides this, the Ranji Trophy will start on January 5, 2024, and goes on till March 14, 2024. A total of 38 teams will be split into five groups, where four Elite Groups will have 8 teams each, and Plate Group will comprise 6 teams. The teams in the Elite Group will play 7 league-stage matches each and two teams from each group will make it to the Quarterfinals.

The six teams in Plate Group will play five league-stage matches each, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

From October 19, 2023, to November 9, 2023, the women's domestic cricket season will begin with the senior Women's T20 Trophy, which will be played.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal Trophy will be played from November 24, 2023, to December 4, 2023. 2024 will begin with the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy, which will commence on January 4, 2024, and the final of the same will be played on January 26, 2024.

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