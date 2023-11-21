Riyan Parag, the cricketing talent from Assam, has been excluded from the forthcoming IDFC First Bank 5-match T20I series against Australia, commencing on November 23, 2023, in Visakhapatnam. Despite his impressive performance in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Parag will not be part of the series.

Earlier, the Men’s Selection Committee declared the squad for the series, with Suryakumar Yadav assigned as the captain. Indian batter Shreyas Iyer will serve as the vice-captain for the final two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has confirmed that the 3rd T-20 match between India and Australia will be hosted at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on November 28, 2023. ACA Secretary, Trideep Konwar, has also clarified that there has been no official announcement regarding Parag joining the national team.

The Indian squad for the match will include Suryakumar Yadav as Captain and Ruturaj Gaikwad as vice-captain. Other team members are Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.

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