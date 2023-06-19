The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former all-rounder Shyama Dey Shaw to the Women's Selection Committee.

On the other hand, BCCI appointed VS Thilak Naidu as the chairperson of the Junior Cricket Committee.

''The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, screened applications for the positions of one selector in the Women's Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee each, respectively. The CAC has unanimously recommended Shyama Dey Shaw and VS Thilak Naidu for the said positions,'' BCCI said in an official statement on June 19.

Shaw, a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler represented India in three Tests and five One-Day Internationals. She first represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997 and then Railways from 1998 to 2002. Following her playing career, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.

Naidu, a former wicket-keeper, and batter, represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, as well as South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. With his aggressive batting style, he scored 4386 runs in 93 first-class games. From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA Junior Selection Committee and also served on the KSCA's Senior Selection Committee during the 2015-16 season.

As per the statement, now the women's selection committee includes Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar, and Shyama Dey Shaw.

VS Thilak Naidu (chairperson), Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishen Mohan are a part of the Junior Cricket Committee.

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