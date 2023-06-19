Five athletes from Sikkim will represent the nation in the 55th Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship 2023 which is slated to be held from 1st to 7th September in Nepal's Kathmandu city.

They were selected by the Indian Body Builders Federation during its selection trials held day on June 4th at Goa which was led by the Body Builders Association of Sikkim.

The categories in which they are contesting are Senior Women's Fitness Physique up to 165 CM, Senior Women's Athletic Physique up to 165 CM, Senior Women's Model Physique up to 155 CM, Women's One Piece Swimsuit, and Senior Women's Physique up to 155 CM.

Speaking on the development, the athletes said that they are very excited and working hard for the same as all of them are representing the nation.

''We want to bring some laurels. We will try our best to perform well in the championship,'' they added.

The list of e five selected athletes are: Chandra Rai, Anita Chhetri, Nima Doma Tamang, Ozzeyswari Rai, and Sabina Rai.

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