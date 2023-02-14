Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has advised Women's Premier League (WPL) pertaining to the involvement of cryptocurrencies.

As per the advisory, the BCCI has asked WPL franchises to keep themselves away from advertising such things.

“No Franchisee shall undertake a partnership or any kind of association with an entity that is in any way connected/related to an entity that is involved/operates, directly or indirectly, in the betting/gambling/real money gaming/tobacco sector. The Franchisees may engage in partnerships with entities in the fantasy sports sector", the BCCI advisory read.

It further asked that no franchisee shall undertake a partnership or any kind of association with an entity that is in some way connected or related to an entity that is involved or operates directly or indirectly, in the cryptocurrency sector.

The BCCI further said that any breaches of these guidelines will be dealt with as per the provisions of Section 6 of the operational rules.

''Any breaches of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations will be dealt with as per the provisions of the disciplinary process,'' it added.

Coming to the WPL auction, Mumbai Indians (MI) has bought Assam cricketer Jintimani Kalita for Rs 10 lakh in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction held in Mumbai.

On February 8, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) shortlisted two of its players Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry among 409 others for the auction for the women's IPL.



On the other hand, the India opener Smriti Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crores and with this, she became the most expensive player at the WPL auction.

Besides this, MI also bought India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crores.

Also read: WPL Auction: Assam's Jintimani Kalita sold off to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh