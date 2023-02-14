WPL Auction: Assam's Jintimani Kalita sold off to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh
On February 8, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) shortlisted two of its players Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry among 409 others for the auction for the women's IPL.
Mumbai Indians (MI) on February 14 bought Assam cricketer Jintimani Kalita for Rs 10 lakh in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction held in Mumbai.
On February 8, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) shortlisted two of its players Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry among 409 others for the auction for the women's IPL.
On the other hand, the India opener Smriti Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crores and with this, she became the most expensive player at the WPL auction.
Besides this, MI also bought India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crores.
Full List Of Sold Players:
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana – Rs 3.4 Cr
Sophie Devine (NZ) – Rs 50L
Ellyse Perry (AUS) – Rs. 1.7 Cr
Renuka Singh – Rs. 1.5 Cr
Richa Ghosh – Rs. 1.9 Cr
Erin Burns (AUS) – Rs. 30L
Disha Kasat – Rs. 10L
Indrani Roy – Rs. 10L
Shreyanka Patil – Rs. 10L
Kanika Ahuja – Rs. 35L
Asha Shobana – Rs. 10L
Heather Knight – Rs. 40L
Dane van Niekerk – Rs. 30L
Preeti Bose – Rs. 30L
Poonam Khemnar – Rs. 10L
Komal Zanzad – Rs. 25L
Mumbai Indians:
Harmanpreet Kaur – Rs. 1.8cr
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG) – Rs. 3.2cr
Amelia Kerr (NZ) – Rs. 1cr
Pooja Vastrakar - Rs 1.9 Cr
Yastika Bhatia - Rs 1.5 Cr
Heather Graham (AUS) – Rs. 30L
Issy Wong – Rs. 30L
Amanjot Kaur – Rs. 50L
Dhara Gujjar – Rs. 10L
Saika Ishaque – Rs. 10L
Hayley Matthews (WI) – Rs. 40L
Chloe Tryon – Rs. 30L
Humaira Kazi – Rs. 10L
Priyanaka Bala – Rs. 20L
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner (AUS) – Rs. 3.2cr
Beth Mooney (AUS) – Rs. 2cr
Sophia Dunkley (ENG) – Rs. 60L
Sneh Rana - Rs 75L
Annabel Sutherland (AUS) - Rs 70L
Deandra Dottin (WI) - Rs 60L
Harleen Deol - Rs 40L
Sabbineni Meghana Rs. 40L
Mansi Joshi – Rs. 30L
Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs. 30L
Monica Patel – Rs. 30L
Georgia Wareham (AUS) – Rs. 75L
Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs. 30L
Tanuja Kanwar – Rs. 50L
Sushma Verma – Rs. 60L
Hurley Gala – Rs. 10L
Ashwani Kumari – Rs. 35L
Parunika Sisodia – Rs. 10L
UP Warriorz
Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)- Rs. 1.8cr
Deepti Sharma – Rs. 2.6cr
Tahlia McGrath (AUS) – Rs. 1.4cr
Shabnim Ismail (SA) – Rs. 1cr
Alyssa Healy (AUS) - Rs 70L
Anjali Sarvani - Rs 55L
Rajeshwari Gayakwad - Rs 40L
Shweta Sehrawat - Rs 40L
Parshavi Chopra - Rs 10L
S Yashasri - Rs 10L
Kiran Navgire – Rs. 30L
Grace Harris (AUS) – Rs. 75L
Devika Vaidya – Rs. 1.4cr
Lauren Bell – Rs. 30L
Laxmi Yadav – Rs. 10L
Simran Shaikh – Rs. 10L
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues – Rs. 2.2cr
Meg Lanning (AUS) – Rs. 1.1cr
Shafali Verma – Rs. 2cr
Titas Sadhu - Rs 25L
Radha Yadav - Rs 40L
Shikha Pandey - Rs 60L
Marizanne Kapp (SA) - Rs 1.5 Cr
Alice Capsey – Rs. 30L
Tara Norris – Rs. 10L
Laura Harris (AUS) – Rs. 45L
Jasiya Akhtar – Rs. 20L
Minnu Mani – Rs. 30L
Taniya Bhatiya – Rs. 30L
Poonam Yadav – Rs.30L
Jess Jonassen – Rs. 50L
Sneha Dipti – Rs. 30L
Arundhati Reddy – Rs. 30L
Aparna Mondal – Rs. 10L
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