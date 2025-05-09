The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the suspension of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for one week with immediate effect.

The decision, confirmed through a BCCI media advisory, follows growing security concerns in the wake of recent cross-border tensions and a terror attack.

The IPL Governing Council took the call after detailed consultations with all key stakeholders, including franchisees, broadcasters, sponsors, and players. Many franchises had raised concerns over player sentiment and safety, prompting the BCCI to act in the collective interest of all involved.

The BCCI stated that while it has full faith in the nation’s armed forces and their preparedness, it considers national interest and solidarity paramount.



Also Read: Pakistan Super League matches shifted to UAE amid Indo-Pak tensions; PCB expresses regret

“At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces, and the people of our country,” the board said.

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security.”

The statement also paid tribute to the Indian armed forces leading Operation Sindoor, calling their response to the recent terrorist attack and aggression by Pakistan’s military “heroic, brave, and selfless.”

The suspension comes just days before the tournament’s scheduled conclusion, with the final originally set for May 25. A new schedule and venue details will be announced after a full assessment by the BCCI in consultation with relevant authorities.

The move follows Thursday night’s cancellation of the Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, a result of heightened tensions in the region.