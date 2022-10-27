In a bid to support gender equality, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a historic decision on October 27 with the implementation of a pay-equal policy for contracted Indian women cricketers.

Notably, BCCI in order to tackle discrimination, from now onwards the match fee for both men and women cricketers will be the same.

With this, the Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts.

For a Test match Rs 15 lakhs, One Day International (ODI) Rs 6 lakhs, and T20-International Rs 3 lakhs respectively.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the development. "I’m pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted.

I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

On the otherhand, the Indian men's cricket team is back in news for food-related issues in Sydney. Notably, cold sandwiches were served to the cricketers after an exhausting practice session that didn't go well with some Indian cricketers who refused to eat and opted for meals in hotel rooms instead.

Meanwhile, reacting to this Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said, "I'm sure BCCI will sort this out."