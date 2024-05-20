In a significant move to enhance cricket infrastructure in Northeast India, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah laid the foundation stone for new state-of-the-art training facilities that will benefit six states in the region. The initiative aims to bolster the cricketing capabilities of players from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim through advanced infrastructure.

Announcing the development on X, Shah highlighted the comprehensive facilities planned for these states, including world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools, and fitness centers. These amenities will provide year-round training opportunities for cricketers, significantly improving their preparation and performance.

"Honoured to have laid the foundation stone for BCCI's upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the North East! Our cricketers from six states - Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim - will soon benefit from world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools, and fitness centers for year-round training options. This, along with the launch of the new pavilion in Mizoram, are big steps towards our vision to enhance cricket infrastructure in the region. Exciting times ahead!" tweeted Shah.

The inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim in the domestic cricket circuit before the 2018-19 season marked a pivotal moment for cricket in the region. With the introduction of these cutting-edge training facilities, the BCCI continues to demonstrate its commitment to nurturing cricketing talent and developing sports infrastructure across India.

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