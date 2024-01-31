Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been reappointed as chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

This reappointment dispels rumours of Shah potentially stepping down to contest for the position of ICC chief. This marks the third consecutive term for the 35-year-old, who is the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

His extension was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva, a proposal that was unanimously supported by all ACC members. Shah first assumed the ACC presidency in January 2021, succeeding Nazmul Hassan of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

He is the youngest administrator to be reappointed as ACC President. During Shah's leadership, the ACC has seen significant progress in promoting and developing cricket in Asia.

The ACC, under Shah, successfully organised the Asia Cup in T20 in 2022 and ODI formats in 2023, demonstrating Asia's capability to host major cricket events.

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