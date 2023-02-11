India defeated Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur on February 11.

India achieved this feat within three days after splendid performances from Skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja (5/47, 2/34, and 70) Axar Patel (84,1/06), and R Ashwin who picked his 31st 5-wicket haul in Test cricket.

With this win, India now has a 1-0 lead in the current edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On February 11, the visitors had a tough fight as they were bundled out for 91 in 32.3 overs. Australian confidence would have taken a huge blow after the crushing defeat in Nagpur.

After India had taken a massive lead in the first innings, R Ashwin struck in his first over which was the second over of the Australian innings, to dismiss Usman Khawaja. From here India did not have to wait long for their next breakthrough as Ravindra Jadeja continued his dream come back with the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

On the other hand, Australia neither showed their strength in batting nor in bowling. Team India's dominance was visible throughout the entire match.

It would be wrong to say that the Australian team's fear about star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was finally proved correct as with the help of his five wickets, the entire Australian team was reduced to 91 runs in a single session.

In the morning, with the help of Akshar Patel's 84 and Mohammed Shami's 37, India scored 400 runs in the first innings and took a lead of 223 runs.

In response, the Australian team lost ten wickets and returned to the pavilion for 91 runs in 32.3 overs.

Jadeja, who performed well in the match, was chosen as the player of the match. However, he was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for applying ointment to his hand without the knowledge of the on-field umpire.

Earlier, India started playing ahead of Friday's score of 321 runs for seven wickets.

Jadeja lost his wicket to Todd Murphy on yesterday's score of 70 runs.

Akshar and Shami shared a 52-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

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