Indian shuttler and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen on July 9 entered the finals of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament after defeating Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

On the other hand, PV Sindhu had to face defeat in the semi-finals as she was defeated by Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu was not at her best as she went down 14-21 15-21 to Japanese number Yamaguchi in the women's singles semifinals, while Sen defeated the 11th-ranked player of Japan 21-17 21-14 to enter his second Super 500 final.

At the beginning of the season, he was not in form, due to which he slipped to number 19 in the rankings. The 21-year-old player won the bronze medal in the 2021 World Championship and will face Li Shifeng of China against whom he has a winning record of 4-2.

Sen was trailing 0-4 at the start of the semi-finals here but soon he leveled at 8-8.

In the second game, both fought each other equally but Sen's alertness gave an edge over Nishimoto. At one time both were tied at 9-9. Sen took a two-point lead at the break and was leading 19-11 after the break and eventually, he won the game after Nishimoto hit the net.

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