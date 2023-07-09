In a fresh development, Pakistan Sports Minister, Ehsaan Mazari, has expressed his disappointment over BCCI’s stance on playing the Asia Cup at a neutral venue.

The Minister said that they would also demand the same for Babar Azam-led side’s ODI World Cup games in India if India doesn’t travel across the border for the Asian cricket tournament.

It is worth mentioning that the development comes after the hybrid format for the upcoming Asia Cup was agreed upon between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

“Since PCB comes under my ministry, my opinion is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India,” said Mazari during an interview with Indian Express.

With this statement, there are now speculations that Pakistan would not travel to India if the BCCI plans to play Asia Cup at a neutral venue.

Earlier, there was a clash between BCCI and PCB for months over the venue for the Asia Cup, which was originally planned to take place entirely in Pakistan. However, after India refused to travel to Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) eventually approved a hybrid model and the Asia Cup will be held in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

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