The second Test of the Ashes 2023 between Australia and England will take place at the Home of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground, in London from June 28 to July 2 and will rekindle the title battle.

At the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham earlier this month, World Test Champions Australia, coached by Pat Cummins, defeated England 1-0 to take a 1-0 lead. During the Edgbaston Test, there were delays caused by rain. There have been rains throughout the month in England, even though summer has just begun.

On the other hand, there is a 90% chance of rain on Thursday, June 29, the second day of the test. The showers are expected to begin on Wednesday, June 28, at 9 p.m. local time, and they are expected to continue occasionally until 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, June 29, likely delaying the start of play on day 2. Wind Speed: Throughout the day, there will be wind speeds of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour coming from the west-southwest. Furthermore, with overcast cover for most piece of the day, bowlers can anticipate a swing of some sort or another.

Throughout the day, there will be wind speeds of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour coming from the west-southwest. Furthermore, with overcast cover for most piece of the day, bowlers can anticipate a swing of some sort.

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