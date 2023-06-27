The Barsapara Stadium in Assam's Guwahati has been deprived of any of the main matches of the upcoming ICC Men's World Cup.

However, the city will witness a couple of warm-up matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Besides Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad will also host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

It is worth mentioning that earlier the stadium was shortlisted as a venue for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

As per the schedule, the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15.

Their last face-off in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring undertaking with India accomplishing a colossal triumph in Manchester.

On October 5, England will face New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 groups will face off on the opening event with the initial eight having proactively qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which ends on July 9, will determine the final two spots.

Also read: World Cup 2023: Punjab Sports Minister criticizes ICC for excluding Mohali as a venue