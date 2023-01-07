India's known weightlifter and Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold medallist Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu has failed a Dope Test and has been provisionally suspended.

As per reports, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had taken her samples at the Gujarat National Games 2022, in which the steroid Drostanolone has been found.

Following this development, a temporary ban has been imposed on Chanu which she will have to prove now wrong in the front hearing panel of NADA, or else she will be banned for 4 years.

Chanu, who won the gold medal in the 2014 Glasgow and 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, participated in the 49 kg weight category in the National Games held in Ahmedabad on 30 September 2022.

In this Mirabai Chanu won gold with 191 kg and Sanjita won silver with 187 kg.

Notably, it is not the first time Chanu has failed a dope test. In 2018, she had has tested positive for testosterone but was cleared of charges in 2020 because of certain non-conformities.

"It's very sad that such a top player has tested positive. This will have a very bad influence on the youngsters," Sahdev Yadav, president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation said.

It is worth mentioning that, in the case of steroids, a four-year ban is usually imposed for a first-time offense. However, if the athlete is found to have made use of the banned substances then that case athlete will be banned for two years.

Reportedly, ever since the NADA's new list has been updated, a total of three kabaddi players such as Shivam Chaudhary, Rajnesh, and Mohit Pahal are also on NADA’s radar.

Notably, Shivam Chaudhary is affiliated with the popular Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and has been a star attraction.

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