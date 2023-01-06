Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) on January 2 announced the women's squad for the upcoming Women's Senior One-Day Trophy starting January 18 in Pondicherry.

Though the squad was announced skipper is yet to be announced and Purni Maya Gurung is likely to lead the Sikkim team once again.

Under-19 players Dikcha Gurung and Leezamit Lepcha have been called for the senior women's one-day tournament, a women's List A tournament in India.

It is worth mentioning that Dikcha grabbed attention after playing a major role in Sikkim's progress to the knockout stage of the Women's U-19 One Day Trophy in 2021.

The 17-year-old bowler from Middle Chuba was also selected for U-19 Women's One Day Challengers Trophy 2021-22.

Besides this, Leezamit, who is from North Sikkim, was unearthed through Cricket Mela, a grassroots outreach programme of the Sikkim Cricket Association which has given a platform for those who have remained away.

Since there are no guest players in the team this season, SICA has put relied on regular members of the Sikkim team.



Meanwhile, Mendup Bhutia has been identified as the coach of the senior women's team for the upcoming tournament, along with Comit Lepcha.

Bhutia has been associated with the men's team for several years.

Squad: Leezamit Lepcha, Anjeel Lepcha, Tshering Ongmu Lepcha, Yudenmit Lepcha, Pramila Limboo, Dikcha Gurung, Primula Chettri, Purni Maya Gurung, Mariam Subba, Pranita Chettri, Preetika Chettri, Rabika Chettri, Songkit Lhamu Lepcha, Tabita Subba and Tshering Yangden Lepcha.

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