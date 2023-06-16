Former Indian opener turned cricket commentator Akash Chopra has slammed International Cricket Council (ICC) over no India-Pakistan match in the recently announced schedule of ETC (2023-25).

Chopra opined that one couldn't even imagine an international event without the India versus Pakistan battle.

''You don't play against all teams. But this is an ICC event. It's been 4 years now can you imagine an ICC event without India versus Pakistan? It can never happen,'' he said on his YouTube channel.

It is worth mentioning that bilateral series between India and Pakistan have not been played for many years due to bitterness in relations. However, the two teams will face each other in the World Cup and other such ICC events.

Justifying his statement, the former veteran explained that if the two teams lock horns with each other, the cricket fans will pay more attention to the tournament.

'‘Isn’t the WTC an ICC event? It's an ICC mace, they host the final. Therefore, all matches in the cycle should be in the purview of the ICC. It will be 6 years, and there is no series between India and Pakistan. This is also an ICC event. If it's not, clarify it. Call it bilateral cricket and admit you have made World Test Championship just to glamorize the Tests,'' he added.

Australia defeated India by 209 runs in the ICC World Test Championship title played at the Kennington Oval in London on June 11. With this, they become the first team in the world to win all ICC competitions as they have already won the ODI, T20I, and Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, India succumbed to its fourth defeat in an ICC final since its last title win in the 2013 Champions Trophy, in England.

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