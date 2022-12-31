Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest-paid professional footballer in history after he joined the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr on a two-year deal.

As per ESPN, the club announced the signing on December 30 and the 27-year-old footballer will receive $75 million per year, which makes him the highest-paid footballer in history.

Recently, Ronaldo was sacked by Manchester United for giving criticizing the club's management and has an agreement with the Saudi side till 2025.

“History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation, and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC,” the Saudi football club said in an official statement.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

The star striker has represented Manchester United in 346 matches during his two stints and scored 145 goals.

Previously, Ronaldo had first left United to join Real Madrid and later joined Juventus before coming back to Manchester in 2021.

He recently represented Portugal in the Fifa World Cup in Qatar and also became the first footballer to score at five different Fifa World Cups with his strike in his side’s opening win against Ghana.

However, in the quarter-finals, his team Portugal was defeated by Morocco 0-1 and Ronaldo did not even get a chance to show his skills on the field as he came on the field in the 51st minute.

He tried till the last minute to make his team win, but he missed on some occasions.

With this, Ronaldo's dream of winning the World Cup for Portugal was also shattered.

Also read: Assam's Ujjal Barua wins Iron Man title in Mexico