Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will reportedly unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the final match of the tournament which will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, on December 18.

If this occurs, it will mark one of the very few times in FIFA history that an Indian or other foreign actor has received such a prestigious honor.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the actress on the reports regarding the development by the time this report was filed.



The 2022 World Cup in Qatar marks the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East and over the past ten years, Qatar has restored one stadium and built seven brand-new ones for sporting extravagance.

One of those seven stadiums, Stadium 974 in Doha, is notable for its unusual design as the entire stadium was constructed from repurposed shipping containers.

The stadium was given the name "974" because it is both the precise number of shipping containers that were utilized to construct the facility and the international dialing code for the Gulf nation.

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