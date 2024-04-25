Delhi Capitals' thrilling encounter against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2024 season witnessed not only a nail-biting finish but also a moment of controversy as pacer Rasikh Salam Dar found himself reprimanded for breaching the tournament's Code of Conduct. Dar's fiery celebration post-dismissal of R Sai Kishore during Wednesday's match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium landed him in hot water, despite his stellar bowling performance contributing to Delhi's narrow victory.

The encounter saw Delhi Capitals edging past Gujarat Titans by a mere 4-run margin, courtesy of Dar's impressive figures of 3/44 in his allotted four overs, claiming crucial wickets including that of Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, and Sai Kishore.

In a statement released by IPL officials, Dar's actions were deemed to contravene Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, specifically highlighting his excessive celebration directed towards the dismissed batter. The young pacer admitted to the offense and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction, emphasizing the gravity of maintaining decorum on the field.

Explaining the decision behind entrusting Dar with the penultimate over, DC skipper Rishabh Pant cited the bowler's form and the evolving nature of T20 cricket. Despite conceding 18 runs, Dar's pivotal wicket of Sai Kishore in the final delivery of the over proved instrumental in Delhi's triumph.