Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitely stadium in New Delhi on April 29.

Delhi Capitals have already defeated SRH by 7 runs riding on Axar Patel's performance who stole the limelight with the best as well as with the ball.

So far, the Delhi Capitals have lost five matches in the tournament, however, they made a comeback. The team defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their 6th match while they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

It is worth mentioning that if DC want to be in playoffs, they need to win matches consecutively from here on.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, have slipped in the competition and even on the points table. After gaining victory in two matches out of four matches, it wouldn't be wrong to say that they are under immense pressure.

Since they are on a three-game losing streak, the match against Delhi Capitals on April 29 becomes a crucial encounter for them to add two valuable points against their name.

As per reports, the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium seems to offer more assistance to the fast bowlers in the game which will eventually make it tough for batsmen to counterattack.

With this pitch report, a target of 14-15- can be highly competitive.

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