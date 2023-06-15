The Delhi Police on June 15 filed a chargesheet in a sexual harassment case against Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh.

''The chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A, and 506 (1) of IPC in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court,'' said Delhi Police.

Srivastava said that since the case is related to POCSO Act, the court has fixed July 4 as the next date of the hearing.

The development came after wrestlers, protesting against the WFI chief since April, met Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who assured them of taking action against Singh.

On May 30, India's top wrestlers who were at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri to immerse their medals in the Ganga river in protest against the wrestling federation and gave the central government a five-day ultimatum to take action against him.

The athletes, who had gathered at the Ganga ghat in Haridwar to immerse their hard-earned medals, have vowed to withhold the act until their demand is met.

The wrestlers, including renowned athletes such as Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat, made their stance clear, stating that the medals they proudly wear around their necks now hold little meaning.

They expressed their disappointment with the police and the system, which they feel have treated them as criminals rather than supporting their cause.

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