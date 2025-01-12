Devajit Saikia, a former first-class cricketer and experienced cricket administrator, has officially assumed the role of Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He succeeds Jay Shah, who now serves as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).



Saikia expressed gratitude to his colleagues and appreciation for Jay Shah's contributions during his tenure. “I am extremely delighted and grateful to all my colleagues. I thank the ICC Chairman and former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. I will carry forward the remarkable work done by him,” Saikia said during his first interaction with the media after his appointment.



Saikia’s appointment was confirmed during the BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) held on Sunday. Alongside him, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia was elected as the new Treasurer of the Indian Cricket Board.



BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla announced the developments, stating, “Devajit Saikia has been elected as the new BCCI secretary, and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as the Treasurer.”



With a rich background in cricket, Saikia represented Assam in the 1990-91 season, scoring 53 runs across four matches. He has also held key administrative roles, including Joint Secretary of the BCCI and Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). Following Jay Shah's elevation to the ICC, Saikia served as the interim Secretary of the BCCI before being formally elected to the position.





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