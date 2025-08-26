Domestic cricket: Hanuma Vihari quits Andhra, joins Tripura on one-year deal

Former India middle-order batter and ex-Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari has officially moved to Tripura for the upcoming domestic season, signing a one-year contract that could be extended with mutual consent.

Vihari, who had a turbulent stint with Andhra in recent years, said he chose to leave after being told he was not part of the team’s T20 plans. “Andhra made it clear they were looking at youngsters for the T20 format. That was why I decided it didn’t make sense to play even the 50-over format. I also wanted to play in a new environment,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

The 31-year-old batter had earlier raised concerns about favouritism within the Andhra Cricket Association after the 2023-24 season and explored moves to other teams, including Madhya Pradesh. A switch last year was stalled after intervention from TDP leader Nara Lokesh, but Vihari said the timing now felt right.



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“For the last two seasons, I’d been talking of going out, but I stayed back. This year they [Tripura] approached me first, and I felt it’ll be a challenge worth taking up,” he said.

While Tripura has not yet named him captain, Vihari is expected to play a key role in the leadership group. “As a senior player, I’ll contribute whatever the team expects of me, whether I’m captain or not. I wanted to play in a team where I can help build the squad and be part of a setup that is hungry to challenge the bigger teams,” he added.

Vihari, who has represented India in 16 Tests, will now look to revive his domestic career and guide an emerging Tripura side in the upcoming season.