Ace Indian athlete Dutee Chand, the current national 100 m record holder, has been banned for four years following her failure in an out-of-competition dope test.

The test revealed the presence of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs), leading to the decision to suspend her from competitive sports.

The ban will be effective from January 3 this year, the date of issuance of the letter by NADA. All her results from the date of sample collection -- December 5 last year -- will stand as disqualified and will include forfeiture of medals, points, and prizes.

“I do hereby inform you that your sample A was tested at the NDTL in accordance with the procedures set out in WADA’s International Standard for Laboratories and was returned with an Adverse Analytical Finding (“AAF”) as detailed given below,” a letter from NADA said.

Earlier Chand had established herself as a prominent figure in Indian athletics, capturing attention with her outstanding achievements. She also holds a national record for the 100m sprint, setting an incredible time of 11.71 seconds during the 2021 Indian Grand Prix.

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