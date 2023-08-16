With just 50 days left before the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicks-off, the prestigious silver trophy was proudly displayed at the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on August 16.

The trophy that is set to be the ultimate prize when the tournament gets underway from October 5 to November 19, radiated under the sun against the magnificent backdrop of the Taj Mahal – a true Wonder of the World.

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This recent visit to the Taj Mahal symbolized a harmonious blend of India’s rich cultural heritage and the pinnacle of cricket, offering an exquisite spectacle for fans as the tournaments’ excitement continues to build. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour aims to capture the festive and celebratory spirit associated with Cricket World Cups, presenting a series of grand events at some of the world’s most iconic destinations.

ICC released a statement on August 9 announcing the revised schedule for the upcoming World Cup in India on Wednesday.

The much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has be rescheduled to a different day, along with this eight other matches of the tournament have also been changed.