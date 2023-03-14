Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on March 14 admitted that not being able to get a big score for his team bothered him to some extent and he will play the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in a relaxed mood.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli brought an end to his century drought in Test Cricket, scoring his 75th international century and his 28th in Tests. This was Kohli's first century in Tests since November 2019.

Kohli scored 186 runs in 364 balls, consisting of 15 fours.

''I had let complications grow on me a bit because of shortcomings. The desperation to get that three-figure mark can grow on you as a batter and I let that happen to some extent. I am not the guy who is happy with scores like 40-45 runs, when I know I can get 150 and help my team,'' he said in a video posted by BCCI.

''Not being able to score big numbers for the team bothered me as I have always taken pride in performing in different conditions and situations whenever the team needed me,'' he added.

Meanwhile, India have secured a ticket to the World Test Championship after New Zealand's thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in the first Test in Christchurch.

Sri Lanka had to win the Test series 2-0 against New Zealand to prevent India from reaching the final but lost the match in Christchurch, however, Team India reached the final of the World Test Championship for the second consecutive time.

In 2021, India faced New Zealand in the final and lost the match by eight wickets. Now, again Team India has a chance to become World Champion and they will face Australia in the final.

India will lock horns with Australia in the final of the WTC at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11. Australia qualified for the final after winning the 3rd Test against India in Indore earlier in the month.

Also read: India qualify for World Test Championship final