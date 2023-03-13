Team India on March 13 secured a ticket to the World Test Championship after New Zealand's thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in the first Test in Christchurch.

Sri Lanka had to win the Test series 2-0 against New Zealand to prevent India from reaching the final but lost the match in Christchurch, however, Team India reached the final of the World Test Championship for the second consecutive time.

Kane Williamson with his marvelous performance guided his team with a brilliant inning of 121 not out as the hosts chased down a stiff target of 285 to win the series opener late on the fifth day.

There was only one chance for Sri Lanka's to reach the WTC final by registering a 2-0 series sweep against New Zealand but losing the first match ended their hopes.

In 2021, India faced New Zealand in the final and lost the match by eight wickets. Now, again Team India has a chance to become World Champion and they will face Australia in the final.

As per reports, India will lock horns with Australia in the final of the WTC at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11. Australia qualified for the final after winning the 3rd Test against India in Indore earlier in the month.

It is worth mentioning that even before India geared up on Day 5 against Australia of their Ahmedabad Test, their berth in the London final was confirmed as Sri Lanka lost the opening Test to New Zealand in a thrilling final day battle.

This will be the second major ICC event for India in 2023 as the ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held at home in October-November.

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